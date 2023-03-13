J-K: Srinagar celebrates International Women’s Day; event organised to empower women

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day on March 08, a J-K based NGO White Globe organised a beautiful event in Srinagar.

The event was organised in collaboration with DLSA Secretaries of Srinagar and Abdul Ahad Azad Memorial Degree College, Bemina.

The event aimed to aware the young generation about the importance of women empowerment.

The event drew a massive crowd including judges, lawyers, professors, civil society members and students. Students also performed ‘Nukkad Natak’ to aware locals of the valley. (Times of India)