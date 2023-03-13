Harin says his comments on Maldives misrepresented

Tourism Minister Harin Fernando says his comments on the Maldives were misrepresented and taken out of context.

Fernando tweeted saying Sri Lanka and the Maldives work together on tourism and apologized for any inconvenience caused.

“My statement made in Berlin regarding the beautiful Maldive islands has been taken out of context and been misrepresented on social media. I wish to clarify that we work together with our neighbor on tourism and would like to apologize for any inconvenience caused,” the Minister said.

The Maldives had objected to the comments made by Fernando after he made a public statement saying Maldives has nothing much to offer tourists.

Fernando had made the comments in Berlin during the ITB Berlin, the world’s largest tourism trade fair.

The Minister told participants that Sri Lanka has a lot to offer tourists.

He said that a lot of people travel to the Maldives for its beaches but after 5 days you get fed up.

“You are just on an island. You are caught up in one place. but Sri Lanka is not like that,” he said.

Several Maldivians, including some Ministers and Parliamentarians slammed the Minister for making such comments. (Colombo Gazette)