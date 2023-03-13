Cardinal says Ranil does not have his vote

The Archbishop of Colombo, His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith said that he has not given his vote for President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Speaking to reporters today, Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith said that Wickremesinghe does not have a mandate to govern the county.

“He has been elected by the Parliament. He has not been elected by me. I never got the chance to express my opinion on the presidency with regards to him,” he said.

He also noted that Parliament has become a place where everything is taken for a joke.

Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith said that Parliament should be serious about addressing issues in the country.

He also said that the members of Parliament should ensure that democracy is preserved at every cost.

The Archbishop condemned attempts to further postpone the Local Government elections.

Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith said that the Government must release funds allocated through the budget to hold the elections. (Colombo Gazette)