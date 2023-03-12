U.S. Navy ship leaves Trincomalee Port

USS Charleston (LCS – 18) of the U.S. Navy, which arrived at the Port of Trincomalee on 11th March, left Sri Lanka today (Sunday).

USS Charleston (LCS – 18) is a 127.4m long Independence – a Class Littoral Combat Ship is manned by 100 crew members and is commanded by Commander Lamson, A.A.

The Commanding Officer of the visiting ship called on the Commander Eastern Naval Area and Commandant Volunteer Naval Force, Rear Admiral Dammika Kumara at the Eastern Naval Command Headquarters on 11th March.

During the cordial discussion, they exchanged views on several matters of bilateral importance. (Colombo Gazette)