Sixteen Indians detained in Sri Lankan waters

Sixteen Indians who were poaching in Sri Lankan waters were detained by the Sri Lanka Navy today.

The Navy said that it conducted a special operation to chase away Indian trawlers in Sri Lankan waters this morning (12th March).

The operation led to the seizure of 02 Indian trawlers with 16 Indian nationals northeast of Veththalakeni and off the Analativu Island.

The Navy said that it continues to conduct regular patrols and operations in Sri Lankan waters to curb illegal fishing practices of foreign fishing trawlers.

As an extension of these operations, the Northern Naval Command deployed Fast Attack Craft of the 04th Fast Attack Flotilla to chase away a cluster of Indian trawlers that were engaging in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters northeast of Veththalakeni and off the Analativu Island.

The Navy detained two Indian trawlers with 16 Indian fishermen after they continued to remain in Sri Lankan waters.

The seized trawlers together with the 16 Indian fishermen were brought to the Kankesanthurai Harbour and were handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for onward legal proceedings. (Colombo Gazette)