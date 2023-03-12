Machines introduced to remove garbage from Crow-Island beach

Machines were introduced today to remove garbage from Crow-Island beach, the President’s Media Division said.

Senior Adviser to the President on National Security and Chief of the Presidential Staff, Sagala Ratnayake, officially launched a program today (12) aimed at reducing the environmental damage caused to the coast of Sri Lanka by the distressed X-Press Pearl vessel which caught fire.

The program also involves using machinery to remove the garbage from the affected coast, and the launch took place at Crow-Island beach in Mattakkuliya.

The program is jointly implemented by the Marine Environment Protection Authority, Department of Coast Conservation, Ministry of Provincial Councils and Local Government, Central Environmental Authority, Environmental Police, Sri Lanka Navy, and Tudawe Brothers Private Limited.

Expressing his views on this occasion, Ratnayake said that Sri Lanka attracts tourists because of its beautiful beaches, environment, and cultural heritage.

Therefore, he emphasized that it is everyone’s responsibility to contribute to the tourism industry by protecting the coast as well as protecting the environment for the next generation.

Ratnayake added that he intends to continue the coastal conservation program in a sustainable manner and that he anticipates receiving support from non-governmental organizations and resource persons in doing so.

The event was attended by Navy Commander Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, Chairman of the Marine Environment Protection Authority, Asela B. Rekawa, Chairman of the Clean Ocean Force Organization, Jerome Fernando, and other officials. (Colombo Gazette)