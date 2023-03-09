Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee tells Tripura youths to preserve tribal culture

Tarubala Debbarma, a teacher and a radio presenter in Kokborok language who has received the Sangeet Natak Akademi award, called upon youths of Tripura to preserve the tribal culture of the state.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the award to Debbarma for her contributions in preserving folk music and dance of indigenous tribes of Tripura at a function in New Delhi.Chief Minister Manik Saha has also congratulated her.

“I am really honoured to have received the award, which is a recognition of my work for preserving and promoting the folk culture of the indigenous people,” the 63-year-old told PTI.

Noting that she will continue preserving the tribal culture of the state till her last breath, the mother of a son and daughter said, “Folk songs, dance and drama are my soul I cannot survive without these. I want to see young people adopt the basics of our wonderful culture and develop it as much as possible.”

Born in an obscure village in West Tripura district, she moved to Agartala in the late seventies after completing her primary education.

“My mother, who was an employee of the social welfare department, instilled in me a love for folk culture. She extended all help to me till her death,” Debbarma, who has completed her Master’s in Education, said.

Debbarma graduated from Tripura Women’s College in Agartala in 1983 and got a job at Tripura Gramin Bank (TGB) but quit it as it came in the way of her passion for cultural activities.

“I was fortunate enough to get a job in a grant-in-aid school in 1987. In 1997, I joined as part-time Kokborok radio presenter at All India Radio (AIR) Agartala and I am still continuing my work there,” she said.

Acknowledging the contribution of her family, “Had my family not been so cooperative, I would not have come this far.” (eastmojo)