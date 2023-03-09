MP claims university security guard death linked to tear gas

Samagi Jana Balawegaya MP Buddhika Pathirana claims there is suspicion that a security guard at the Colombo University had died as a result of tear gas fired by the Police.

He told Parliament the security guard had died after the Police fired tear gas during a clash with university students on Tuesday.

Pathirana said that the tear gas fired by the Police had filled the area and also affected nearby schools.

The MP said the Police was accused of forcefully entering the Colombo University premises during the clash with the protesting students.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Susil Premajayantha said that he is prepared to meet university student unions to discuss their issues.

He said the relavent authorities have also been told to look into reports that the Police entered the Colombo University. during the incident. (Colombo Gazette)