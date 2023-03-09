Ladies Circle International Shines a Light on Sri Lanka with APAC Mid-Term Meeting in Colombo

Ladies from around the world who arrived for the APAC Mid-Term Meeting of Ladies Circle International (LCI) have been enjoying Sri Lanka’s sunshine, beaches, wildlife and history as they prepare to deliberate on how to make a difference to those less fortunate by supporting community projects and raising funds for the needy, both locally and internationally. The meeting was held at the Cinnamon Lakeside, Colombo, on 24th and 25th February, 2023.

LCI is currently a community of 13,000 women across 5 regions, globally. A community of 2032 women in the Asia Pacific across 7 countries, LCI defines friendship as a remarkable experience sharing a bond with ladies from different parts of the globe with different cultures and upbringing, and yet share a common goal and language in friendship. Every Circler endeavours to make a difference to those less fortunate than them by supporting community projects and raising funds for the needy, locally and internationally.

“Our aim is to promote international friendship, understanding and goodwill by encouraging members to extend their knowledge of each other and other people,” said Martina Santoro, President, Ladies Circle International (LCI). “We are non-political and non-sectarian. We promote, co-ordinate & develop working relationships with Round Table International, Tangent International, Agora Club International and Club 41 International, wherever possible.”

“Having been given the opportunity to host the Ladies Circle international APAC Mid-term meeting, we hope to help bring tourism back into Sri Lanka and show the internationals what our beautiful country has to offer,” said Sanjana Selvarajah, President, Ladies Circle Sri Lanka. For us it is an opportunity to bring awareness about circling and the opportunity to build friendships and bonds with others from around the region and the rest of the world. It is also an opportunity to bring about international exposure for our country. We are very grateful to our sponsors for helping us to make this event a possibility, particularly our main sponsors Nippon Paint Lanka for the tremendous strength they have been to us.”

Ladies Circle works closely with Round Table International, a similar organisation for men. Round Table Sri Lanka (RTSL) is an organization of non-political and non-sectarian young men between the age group of 18 and 40 / 45 with an aim to promote service, fellowship and goodwill in national and international affairs. It carries out multiple projects and initiatives for fellowship and community service as well as to build competency and capacity of its members. Affiliated to The Round Table International (RTI), the international organization that was founded by Louis Marchesi in 1927, in Norwich, England, the organization by itself is very dynamic, young and active. Members, comprising businessmen, entrepreneurs, technocrats and professionals who can rise above personal concerns to seek and serve the larger needs of the community with an aim to promote service, fellowship and goodwill in national and international affairs through RTI.

“There’s an old favourite saying in Round Table that goes: There are no strangers here, just old friends you haven’t met yet,” said Jayant Agrawal, President, Round Table International. “This statement cannot ring truer once you get to explore Round Table & explore the world. Currently, our network reach extends over 60+ countries and approximately 30,000 of friendship-driven individuals from every corner of the world. In the name of parity, we are a non-political, non-denominational association and we share with mutual respect.”

“Our motto Adopt, Adapt, Improve, signifies our pursuit of adopting the practices received from predecessors, adapting them to best serve our community and network, and improve ourselves and others in the name of excellence,” Agrawal added.

“The best practices agreement emphasizes that each organization respects each other as distinctly separate organizations with equal rights under one single identity as part of the Round Table Family, whose international boards have agreed to work together on various activities without compromising the individual status and the identity of the organization,” said Shamaal Panagoda, President, RT Sri Lanka.

“For a woman between the ages of 18 and 40, Ladies Circle is one of the best platforms to serve the community,” Selvarajah continued. “It is certainly no easy task for a woman; what with trying to make something of her career, starting her family life, taking care of her children, running her home and being a corporate wizard, there are plenty of sacrifices and compromising she has to do. But we are a group of business people, entrepreneurs, corporate executives, housewives and women from various backgrounds, working towards the upliftment of the community. The good feeling Circlers experience when they help others is something indescribable.”