HRC to summon Public Security Minister

Sri Lanka’s Human Rights Commission is to summon the Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles to conduct an inquiry over Police action at recent protests.

The HRC is expected to conduct the inquiry on 13th March 2023.

The Minister is to be questioned on the Police action during protests staged by students of the Colombo and Kelaniya universities.

Tear gas and water cannons were fired at a protest staged near the Kelaniya University yesterday (Wednesday).

The protest was staged demanding the release of two student activists who have been detained for several weeks.

The Police ordered the students to disperse as they were blocking traffic and violating election laws since an election has been declared.

However, the students continued their protest and the Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse them and clear the road.

The Police also fired tear gas and water cannons on Colombo University students who staged a protest yesterday.

The protesters were blocked near Reid Avenue by the Police and ordered to tun back.

However, as the protest continued the Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse them.

A number of school children who were in the area when tear gas was fired, were also affected.

University students had staged a protest in Colombo on Tuesday as well and the protest was dispersed using tear gas and water cannons. (Colombo Gazette)