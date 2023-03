1 of 6

Ladies from around the world who arrived for the APAC Mid-Term Meeting of Ladies Circle International (LCI) have been enjoying Sri Lanka’s sunshine, beaches, wildlife and history as they prepare to deliberate on how to make a difference to those less fortunate by supporting community projects and raising funds for the needy, both locally and internationally. The meeting was held at the Cinnamon Lakeside, Colombo, on 24th and 25th February, 2023.