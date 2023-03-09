Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo welcomes prestigious Webb Ellis Cup and legendary Springbok Bryan Habana

Courtesy of Mastercard, Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo had the privilege of displaying the prestigious Rugby World Cup Trophy, known as the Webb Ellis Cup during its special 6-day tour of Sri Lanka. Making history, the most sought-after trophy in the Rugby world was first brought to Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo on Saturday 18th February 2023 by Mastercard’s Country Manager, Sri Lanka and Maldives Sandun Hapugoda. It was received by Area Vice President, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Kamal Munasinghe and General Manager, Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo Darsh Gallage.

Thereafter, Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo also welcomed former Springboks legend Bryan Habana who was a part of the special Webb Ellis Cup tour. The coveted trophy returned to the hotel premises on the 23rd of February for a full-day display where guests and ardent rugby fans could catch a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be photographed with the prestigious trophy.

Speaking on the momentous occasion Kamal Munasinghe noted, “Sri Lanka is extremely privileged to have such a prestigious trophy tour our island nation at a time when we are looking at avenues to revive tourism. The tour sheds new light on Sri Lanka’s capabilities of hosting not just large scale M.I.C.E. events, but also prestigious tours of this nature. Further since the country is now gearing up to showcase Sri Lanka as a viable destination for Sports Tourism and Outdoor Recreation, this was a great boost to that potential avenue. We are extremely grateful to Mastercard for choosing Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo as their preferred choice to partner in this endeavour and look forward to many more collaborations and such global events on our shores”.

Also speaking during the display of the Webb Ellis Cup and Bryan Habana’s stay at Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo, Darsh Gallage said, “Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo has an illustrious history of hosting international celebrities and personalities from around the world. Having a legend like Bryan Habana stay with us, adds another feather to our cap. As a resort in the city, we constantly strive to strike a balance between a luxurious getaway and modern conveniences. I strongly believe that this is a key selling point for Lakeside. Further, Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo is also well-known for our curated events, and this is an area that we would like to enhance and showcase as well”.