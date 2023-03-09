China’s population is ageing rapidly, but is it ready to care for the elderly?

But not long after opening her high-end elderly care centre in the northern city of Tianjin, she encountered a major problem: the coronavirus pandemic.

Under China’s hardline zero-Covid rules, elderly care homes were sealed off to prevent outbreaks and even nursing staff could not move about freely.

“The elderly could not freely come and go, they needed to be tested when they came back from hospital and their families were not allowed to visit. As a result, the elderly clientele decreased a lot,” said 35-year-old Chen, whose care centre currently has a 30 per cent occupancy rate.

While Tianjin’s rent waiver for elderly care homes has relieved some pressure, she is now grappling with a shortage of young nursing staff.

“A 50-year-old carer is already considered young here, and more are close to 60,” she said. “The chances of young people choosing this profession are not high as it means a lot of hardship.” Since 2021, Chen’s centre has been a practical training base for students studying elderly care at a local vocational school, a new subject introduced by Beijing three years ago in response to the country’s fast-ageing population.