World Bank to push for critical reforms in Sri Lanka

The World Bank is to push for critical reforms in Sri Lanka to get the economy back on track.

World Bank Vice President for South Asia, Martin Raiser, said that the World Bank welcomes the progress on international debt relief for Sri Lanka.

“The World Bank will continue supporting the implementation of critical reforms to get the economy back on track while protecting the people and strengthening their resilience to future shocks,” Martin Raiser said.

His comments came after Sri Lanka announced it had received financing assurances from all major bilateral creditors.

As a result, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will now decide on Sri Lanka’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) at its meeting on 20 March.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva had said yesterday that she looks forward to presenting for approval Sri Lanka’s IMF-supported program to the IMF Executive Board on March 20. She said the Extended Fund Facility will support the authorities’ program of ambitious reforms. (Colombo Gazette)