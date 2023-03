Tear gas and water cannons were fired at a protest staged near the Kelaniya University.

The protest was staged demanding the release of two student activists who have been detained for several weeks.

The Police ordered the students to disperse as they were blocking traffic and violating election laws since an election has been declared.

However, the students continued their protest and the Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse them and clear the road. (Colombo Gazette)