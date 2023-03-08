Postal voting likely to be held from 28-31 March

Postal voting for the postponed Local Government (LG) elections is likely to be held from 28-31 March.

Attorney-at-Law Nimal G. Punchihewa said that steps are being taken to conduct the postal voting for the LG polls on the new date.

The Local Government elections are likely to take place on 25th April, the National Election Commission said earlier.

District Returning Officers were informed yesterday that the most likely date for the polls will be 25th April.

The Local Government (LG) election was earlier scheduled to be held on 9th March.

However, the election was postponed after the Government said it could not fund the election. (Colombo Gazette)