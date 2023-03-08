Police fire tear gas and water on Colombo University students

The Police fired tear gas and water cannons on Colombo University students who staged a protest today.

The protesters were blocked near Reid Avenue by the Police and ordered to tun back.

However, as the protest continued the Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse them.

A number of school children who were in the area when tear gas was fired, were also affected.

One school boy was also seen holding a sign from inside his vehicle extending support to the “Aragalaya”.

University students had staged a protest in Colombo yesterday as well and the protest was dispersed using tear gas and water cannons. (Colombo Gazette)