Fuel pass quota to be topped up every Tuesday

The fuel pass quota will be topped up every Tuesday, with effect from today and not over the weekends.

Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said that National Fuel Pass QR Quota will be topped up weekly, on every Tuesday midnight effective today (8th).

He said that all the accounts have been topped up this morning.

Wijesekera said that the decision was taken to reduce the cost of distribution attributed to operate CPC and CPSTL on weekends.

The Minister also said that the weekly fuel quota will remain unchanged. (Colombo Gazette)