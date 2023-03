A prisoner who attempted to escape from the Kegalle Prison, was shot dead by prison guards today.

The Prisons Department said that the inmate had attempted to escape while working in the prison premises.

Prison guards had opened fire injuring the inmate.

The 33-year-old inmate was rushed to the Teaching Hospital in Kurunegala but was pronounced dead.

The victim was in remand prison over an ongoing case. (Colombo Gazette)