UN calls for end to draconian security laws in Sri Lanka

The United Nations (UN) has called for an end to draconian security laws in Sri Lanka.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk told the UN Human Rights Council today that debilitating debt, and economic crisis, have sharply restricted people’s access to fundamental economic and social rights in Sri Lanka.

He said that recovery policies will need to redress inequalities, and invest in social protections and other levers of economic resilience.

“They should also tackle underlying issues of corruption, transparency and accountability in governance, as well as entrenched impunity,” he said.

Türk said the reliance on draconian security laws, as well as the harassment and surveillance of civil society and victims, must end.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said that his office remains committed to supporting a genuine and comprehensive approach to transitional justice. (Colombo Gazette)