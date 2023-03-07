Telangana Minister slams Sri Lanka’s deal with Adani

The Minister of Industries of Telangana in India, K T Rama Rao, has slammed Sri Lanka’s deal with the Adani Group.

Taking a jibe at the Union government on the Adani project in Sri Lanka, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said “One Nation – One Friend” was the new scheme in “A Mitr Kaal”.

The Minister was commenting on the Sri Lanka Government’s new version on the Adani project.

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry was quoted in a newspaper saying Colombo saw the Adani Group Projects in Sri Lanka as a “Government to Government kind of deal”.

Rama Rao on Monday tweeted: “Sri Lanka Govt says Adani project is Govt – to – Govt deal !!”

Earlier the same Sri Lankan government had said that PM Modi forced them to hand the project to Adani. “One Nation – One Friend” is the new scheme in “A Mitr Kaal,” Rama Rao said. (Telangana Today / Colombo Gazette)