Police fire tear gas and water cannons on IUSF protest

The Police fired tear gas and water cannons on a protest organised by the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) in Colombo today.

A large number of Police officers were deployed to parts of Colombo after a court order was issued banning the protest from taking place in parts of the city.

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court issued an order against the convenor of the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) Wasantha Mudalige and other student activists from entering the Galle Face green, the Presidential Secretariat, President’s House, Finance Ministry premises and other nearby establishments between 11.00 a.m. and 10.00 p.m. today.

The court also banned the protesters from inconveniencing pedestrians or vehicular traffic, and causing damage to public property.

The IUSF called for a major protest to be staged in Fort today against the Government, including against the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

The Police blocked the protesters as they marched past the Colombo University and tear gas and water cannons were later fired. (Colombo Gazette)