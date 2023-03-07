Mayantha formally resigns as Chairperson of Committee on Public Finance

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Mayantha Dissanayake has formally resigned as the Chairperson of the Committee on Public Finance.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said that he has received the letter of resignation from the MP.

Dissanayake decided to resign as the Chairperson of the Committee on Public Finance following objections raised on his appointment, from his own party.

He was appointed to the post despite the SJB wanting the post to be given to Dr. Harsha de Silva.

Dr. Harsha de Silva told Parliament recently that his party had wanted him to be appointed to the post.

However, he said the Government MPs in the committee picked MP Mayantha Dissanayake.

The Government said that the agreement was that a member of the opposition will be appointed as the Chairperson of the Committee on Public Finance.

Accordingly, the Government said that Mayantha Dissanayake was appointed. (Colombo Gazette)