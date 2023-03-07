LG polls likely to be held on 25th April

The Local Government (LG) elections are likely to take place on 25th April, the National Election Commission said today.

District Returning Officers were informed today that the most likely date for the polls will be 25th April.

The Local Government (LG) election was earlier scheduled to be held on 9th March.

However, the election was postponed after the Government said it could not fund the election.

The Supreme Court later ordered that funds allocated for the polls through the 2023 budget be released. (Colombo Gazette)