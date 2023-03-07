Large–scale Chinese companies to invest in Sri Lanka

Large–scale Chinese companies are to invest in Sri Lanka, the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka said today.

The Deputy Ambassador of the Chinese Embassy in Colombo Hu Wei officially presented the financial assurance letter issued by the Exim Bank of China to Mahinda Siriwardena, the Secretary of the Ministry of Finance at the Presidential Secretariat this afternoon.

Hu Wei revealed that large–scale Chinese companies are looking forward to visiting Sri Lanka in the near future to explore new investment opportunities.

Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake was also present on this occasion. (Colombo Gazette)