Huge Police deployment in Colombo after court order on protest

A large number of Police officers were deployed to parts of Colombo after a court order was issued banning a protest from taking place in parts of the city today.

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court issued an order against the convenor of the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) Wasantha Mudalige and other student activists from entering the Galle Face green, the Presidential Secretariat, President’s House, Finance Ministry premises and other nearby establishments between 11.00 a.m. and 10.00 p.m. today (March 07).

The court order also bans the protesters from inconveniencing pedestrians or vehicular traffic, and causing damage to public property.

The IUSF called for a major protest to be staged in Fort today against the Government, including against the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA). (Colombo Gazette)