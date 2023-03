A man, his wife and two children have been found dead in Vavuniya in a suspected murder-suicide incident.

The Police said that the 41-year-old man was found hanging from the neck inside a house while his 36-year-old wife and 2 children aged 09 and 03 were found dead in the house.

The Police suspect the man poisoned his wife and children and committed suicide.

Further investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)