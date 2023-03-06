Twitter down for some users in Sri Lanka and other countries

Twitter’s services were down for thousands in Sri Lanka and other countries, with users reporting issues with accessing links from the social media platform to other websites.

Internet observatory NetBlocks said the issue was affecting image and video content too, Reuters reported.

“Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint, please see https://developer.twitter.com/en/docs/twitter-api for more information,” an error message read for users who tried to visit web links. The error message also includes a code, “467.” Visiting the URL in the error message shows the same error message.

There were more than 8,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the social media platform, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Colombo Gazette / Reuters / Variety)