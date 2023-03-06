SLFP insists no rift after appointing Acting General Secretary

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) denied claims of a rift in the party after appointing an Acting General Secretary.

SLFP Deputy General Secretary Sarath Ekanayake was appointed as the Acting General Secretary of the party by former President Maithripala Sirisena.

Sirisena said that Ekanayake was appointed as the Acting General Secretary as the General Secretary of the SLFP, MP Dayasiri Jayasekara, was overseas.

The former President denied claims that the new appointment was as a result of a rift in the party.

He said that Dayasiri Jayasekara is still the General Secretary of the party.

Sirisena said that Ekanayake will hold the post only until Jayasekara returns from overseas. (Colombo Gazette)