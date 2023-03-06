Mobile internet traffic has almost doubled in the last eight years, with close to two-thirds of web traffic coming from mobile devices.

According to data presented by CasinosEnLigne.com , mobile phones made 59% of total web traffic last year, or nearly 10% more than in 2021.

Mobile`s Share of Web Traffic Continued Growing while Laptops, PCs, and Tablets Saw a Double-Digit Drop

Almost 7.4 billion people, or over 90% of the world`s population, own a mobile phone. This enormous user base has helped mobile phones to become the number one device for using the internet, with mobile`s share of web traffic growing each year.

According to the Global 2023 Global Overview Report, ten years ago, mobile phones made up only 12.6% of total web traffic. By the end of 2015, this figure almost tripled to 37.6%. In 2017, mobile`s share of web traffic jumped to 50% for the first time but dropped to 44.1% a year later. Statistics show 2019 saw another increase, with mobile phones making 52% of total web traffic, almost 18% more than the year before. After a modest 2% increase in 2020 and 2021, which led to a 54% web traffic share, the annual growth rate more than quadrupled to 9.4% last year.

But, as the mobile`s share of web traffic continued rising, laptops, PCs, and tablets saw their shares plunge in 2022.

Statistics show laptops and PCs made 38.9% of total web traffic last year, or 10.4% less than in 2021. Tablets saw an even worse downturn, with their share plunging by 19.8% year-over-year to 1.98%. Other devices, such as gaming consoles, made only 0.02% of web traffic in 2022, 33% less than a year before.

Belgium, Norway, and Denmark have the Smallest Shares of Mobile Web Traffic

Although the global mobile`s share of web traffic stands at a high 59%, there are still significant differences between the regions and countries. According to the Global 2023 Global Overview Report, Vietnam had by far the highest share of mobile internet traffic of 86.6% in 2022. Turkey and Nigeria followed, with 84.9% and 83.6%, respectively.

The United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and France were all under the world average, with their shares standing between 46% and 50%.

On the other hand, mobile phones were the least used for web browsing in Denmark and Norway, where 32.9% and 34.8% of total web traffic came from mobile phones.