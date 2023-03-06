Maithripala Sirisena’s TikTok post makes waves

A post on TikTok by former President Maithripala Sirisena, which shows images of him to the song with the words “everybody wants to be my enemy” is making waves.

The images shows the former President posing during a recent visit to South Korea and also speaking at an event.

The song added to the TikTok post is Enemy by Imagine Dragons & JID (from the series Arcane: League of Legends).

The words of the song says “everybody wants to be my enemy…….spare the sympathy, everybody wants to be my enemy”.

Sirisena is currently facing strong criticism over his failure to prevent the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

There are calls to jail the former President, accusing him of disregarding prior warnings received ahead of the deadly attacks. (Colombo Gazette)