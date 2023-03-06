G. L. Peiris not officially informed of sacking

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Chairman Prof. G. L. Peiris says he has not been officially informed that he has been removed from his post.

Peiris said that he heard the news through the media but has not received a formal letter.

He said that he will take appropriate action after being formally informed that he has been removed.

SLPP General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam said last week that the Executive Committee of the SLPP took a unanimous decision to remove Prof. G. L. Peiris from the post of Chairman.

Kariyawasam said that Prof. G. L. Peiris was invited to attend the meeting but he did not attend.

The SLPP is now considering a suitable person for the post.

Prof. G. L. Peiris was Chairman of the SLPP from the day the party was formed.

However, last year Prof. G. L. Peiris and a group of SLPP members crossed over to the opposition benches and sat as Independent MPs in Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)