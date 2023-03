Policemen and civilians clashed in Weeraketiya today resulting in 8 policemen and 2 civilians sustaining injuries.

The clash had taken place in Attanayala in Weeraketiya when some area residents attempted to obstruct the duties of the Police.

The Police had attempted to search people in the area based on information they had received.

Area residents objected and clashed with the Police.

The Police said that 6 suspects were arrested over the incident. (Colombo Gazette)