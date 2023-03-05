Ryan Reynolds speaks about movie shoot in Hikkaduwa

Hollywood star and actor of the blockbuster comedy movie Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds spoke about his first movie shot in Hikkaduwa.

Speaking during an interview for Just For Laughs held in London, Reynolds said his first movie was shot in Hikkaduwa.

He said the shoot in Sri Lanka was “exotic and wild”.

“My first movie I ever shot was in Sri Lanka. It was so exotic and was so wild… it was shot in a place called Hikkaduwa,” he said.

The movie shot in Sri Lanka was ‘Ordinary Magic’ where Ryan Reynolds plays an orphan raised in India, who is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi to go on a hunger strike in a small town in Canada.

The movie also featured Sri Lankans Kamalini Selvarajan, Henry Jayasena, Denawaka Hamine, Dharmadasa Kuruppu and Raja Sumanapala. (Colombo Gazette)