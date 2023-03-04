Supermodel Naomi Campbell carries Samahan in her bag

Supermodel Naomi Campbell says she carries the Sri Lankan herbal drink Samahan in her bag.

Campbell said that Samahan is a good tea for the immune system.

The British supermodel shared the contents of her Fendi Peekaboo bag exclusively for Vogue India.

Technological must-haves include her daughter’s phone, and not one, not two, but eight iPods for uninterrupted music at all times.

The 90s icon carries sentimental items including artisanal jewellery from Senegal and a credit card holder, a gift from her “Papa”, the late designer Azzedine Alaïa, as well as daily essentials such as hand sanitiser and her favourite Pat McGrath makeup.

Samahan is a creation of Link Natural Products Ltd., a leading manufacturer of herbal products.

Link Samahan is a 100% natural herbal drink, formulated with 14 trusted Ayurvedic herbs used traditionally throughout generations as an effective remedy for symptoms associated with catarrh and the common cold.

Link Samahan was first launched in 1995 and is exported across 30 countries globally with Europe, the US, India, and the Middle East among its main destinations. The product is also available on Amazon, the popular e-commerce site.

Recently it announced the debut of its flagship brand and iconic herbal drink Link Samahan at Costco Wholesale stores in Japan. (Colombo Gazette)