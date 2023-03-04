SLPP sacks party Chairman Prof. G. L. Peiris

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has sacked party Chairman Prof. G. L. Peiris from his post.

SLPP General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam said the Executive Committee of the SLPP took a unanimous decision to remove Prof. G. L. Peiris from the post of Chairman.

Kariyawasam said that Prof. G. L. Peiris was invited to attend the meeting but he did not attend.

The SLPP is now considering a suitable person for the post.

Prof. G. L. Peiris was Chairman of the SLPP from the day the party was formed.

However, last year Prof. G. L. Peiris and a group of SLPP members crossed over to the opposition benches and sat as Independent MPs in Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)