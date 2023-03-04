Saving Private Ryan actor Tom Sizemore dies at 61 after brain aneurysm

US actor Tom Sizemore, known for roles in Saving Private Ryan and Black Hawk Down, has died at 61, his manager says.

Sizemore found fame in the 1990s, often playing supporting roles as tough guys – usually military, police or criminal. His other credits included Natural Born Killers, Pearl Harbor and Heat.

But he also had drug problems and served jail time for domestic violence.

Sizemore had been in a coma since suffering a ruptured brain aneurysm on 18 February.

Born in a working class area of Detroit, Sizemore obtained a masters degree in theatre before his Hollywood break arrived with a bit part in Oliver Stone’s Born on the Fourth of July in 1989.

That work led to bigger roles in 1990s dramas such as Ridley Scott’s True Romance, Devil in a Blue Dress, opposite Denzel Washington, and the biopic Wyatt Earp, alongside Kevin Costner.

Stone cast him again in the controversial Natural Born Killers as the violent Detective Jack Scagnetti; and he played a henchman to Robert De Niro’s criminal in Heat.

In the Oscar-winning film Saving Private Ryan in 1998, he was at Tom Hanks’ side as the loyal Sergeant Horvath.

Sizemore was nominated for a Golden Globe for playing a mobster in the 1999 TV movie Witness Protection, and provided the voice of mafia boss Sonny Forelli in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City in 2002.

With fame and money came a heavy drug habit, and he wrote in his autobiography about addictions to heroin and crystal meth.

He recounted how De Niro pushed him into one of his stints in rehab in 1995, telling Sizemore he would have him “arrested for heroin possession” if he didn’t go into a treatment centre. Sizemore chose rehab.

When Saving Private Ryan came along, director Steven Spielberg reportedly threatened to fire the actor at the first sign of drug use and reshoot the film without him.

But Sizemore struggled to stay clean. And there were other “personal demons”.

In 1997, he was arrested on suspicion of assaulting his wife, actress and tennis player Maeve Quinlan. They divorced two years later.

In 2003, he was sentenced to six months in prison for beating up his girlfriend, the former Hollywood madam Heidi Fleiss, and was ordered to complete more rehab and anger management.

Ms Fleiss testified that he had also stubbed a cigarette out on her, knocked her to the ground outside his home, and made more than 70 obscenity-laced phone calls.