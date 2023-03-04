India raises fishermen issue with Sri Lanka

India today raised the fishermen issue with Sri Lanka during talks between the Foreign Ministers of both countries held in New Delhi.

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry met Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar in New Delhi today.

“We took stock of our cooperation that is focused on facilitating Sri Lanka’s economic recovery. Discussions covered investment, trade and development partnership.

Also raised recent issues relating to our fishermen,” Jaishankar said.

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry was on an official visit to India from 02-04 March 2023 to attend the eighth edition of the Raisina Dialogue, India’s premier conference on geopolitics and geo-economics which will be held in New Delhi.

India recently said it wants Sri Lanka to investigate reports of attacks on Indian fishermen.

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said that it had strongly taken up the recent attacks on Indian fishermen with the Sri Lankan authorities.

The High Commission said that it has also asked the Government of Sri Lanka to investigate the matter and ensure that use of force and violence in any form are not resorted to against the fishermen. (Colombo Gazette)