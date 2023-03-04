Hundreds of Indians attend Katchatheevu festival

Hundreds of Indians attended the Katchatheevu St Antony’s Church festival in Sri Lanka.

According to Indian media reports, hundreds of devotees from India set sail yesterday (Friday) to celebrate the Katchatheevu St Antony’s Church festival.

District collector Johnny Tom Varghese flagged off the boats from the Rameswaram fishing harbour.

Even though Katchatheevu was ceded to Sri Lanka in 1974, fishers from both nations retained the right to worship during the annual church festival. Special arrangements have been made at the Katchatheevu in view of the festival.

The festival was kicked off with flag hoisting in the evening of March 3, which will be followed by a Holy Mass and the Way of the Cross around the church. The festival will conclude on March 4. Owing to the pandemic, pilgrims were not allowed by the Sri Lankan Government over the last two years.

This year, as many as 8,000 people, including Sri Lankan officials and catholic priests from both nations, will be attending the two-day event. 2,408 devotees from India ventured to sea on 71 boats, including 60 mechanised and 11 country boats, on Friday from the Rameswaram fishing harbour.

Owing to the condition of the jetty, the number of boats has been reduced to 60 this year. The devotees, whose applications were selected, boarded the boats after thorough check-up and distribution of safety equipment. A sun shed was placed in the jetty to avert people from getting sun burns. (New Indian Express / Colombo Gazette)