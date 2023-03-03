President rules out regime change through protests

President Ranil Wickremesinghe asserted that street protests will not be an option for regime change in Sri Lanka.

He said that a change of Government can only be brought about through a parliamentary election.

The President emphasized that a nation can become anarchic due to an economic collapse and urged everyone to prioritise safeguarding both the Constitution and the economy of the country.

“It is important to note that any changes to the government must be made through the proper channels, such as a parliamentary election. The streets are not an option for the Parliament, and any attempt to subvert the established process would be a violation of Sri Lanka’s Constitution and the rule of law,” he said.



President Ranil Wickremesinghe said this while addressing the commissioning ceremony of the Air Force Officer Cadets at the Trincomalee Air Force Base this morning (03).



Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who arrived at Trincomalee Air Force Base, was received with air force honours.



Meanwhile, 40 Officer Cadets including three females were commissioned as Officers of the Sri Lanka Air Force by the Chief Guest, and received their ceremonial swords, which symbolizes their status as Commissioned Officers.



Thereafter, flying brevets were pinned on 13 pilot officers and 07 trophies are awarded for special achievements.

Two Officer Cadets who have shown exceptional performance were awarded the Sword of Eagle for the best student of General Duties Pilot Branch and the Sword of honour for the overall best student among all branches.

“It is imperative that you remain vigilant and conduct yourself in a manner that reflects positively on the Air Force. Any misstep or incident that causes harm to the image of your profession will not only bring disrepute to yourself, but also to the Air Force as a whole. Therefore, it is your duty to maintain the highest standards of professionalism at all times,” the President said.

The President also posed for a group photograph with the newly commissioned officers and senior officers.

The Sri Lanka Air Force Band rendered a special performance while a parachute display added colour to the event. (Colombo Gazette)