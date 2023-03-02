Will China Promise Russia Arms After Biden’s Ukraine Visit?

Washington, DC – There are no takers for China quoting the scriptures on global peace in the context of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with the United States even warning the Asian giant of the consequences should it interfere in the conflict on the side of Russia.

The visit of US President Joe Biden to Ukraine in an unannounced secret trip cemented the American and European stand against China. The American warning was conveyed to diplomat Wang Yi by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken after the two met briefly.

China is still to clarify if it is thinking of supplying arms to Russia as a counter to the West, talking of more arms and ammunition to Ukraine. Analysts are surprised that despite Biden’s visit, China is mum on the question of arms supply to Russia. The question of at what point in time the conflicting sides will think of a ceasefire cannot arise until the international community remains divided on the issue of backing either Ukraine or Russia.

China appeared unfazed by the overt criticism from the West over its pro-Russia stand. Wang said on Ukraine and China-Russia ties: “The China-Russia comprehensive strategy partnership of coordination is built on the basis of non-alliance, non-confrontation, and non-targeting of third countries, which is within the sovereign right of any two independent states. We do not accept the US’s finger-pointing or even coercion targeting China-Russia relations. The US, as a major country, has every reason to work for a political settlement of the crisis instead of fanning the flames of profiting from it.”

American officials told CNN the US has recently begun seeing “disturbing” trends, and there are signs that Beijing wants to “creep up to the line” of providing lethal military aid to Moscow without getting caught.

The officials would not describe what intelligence the US has seen in detail, suggesting a recent shift in China’s posture. However, they said US officials had been concerned enough that they have shared the intelligence with allies and partners at the Munich Security Conference over the last several days, according to CNN.

Blinken and Wang met on the sidelines of a global security conference in Munich, just hours after Wang scolded Washington as “hysterical” in a running dispute over the US downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon.

A State Department official said China was trying to “have it both ways” by claiming it wants to contribute to peace and stability while taking “concerning” steps to support Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.