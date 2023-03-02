UK firms invest millions in Chinese spying giant: Fidelity and BlackRock hold stakes in the CCTV company accused of Uighur persecution

Some of the UK’s biggest financial firms have ploughed millions of pounds of savers’ money into a Chinese surveillance company accused of being complicit in the persecution of Uighur Muslims, The Mail on Sunday can reveal.

HSBC, Legal & General and BlackRock are among the finance giants to have put investors’ cash in Zhejiang Dahua Technology, which is backed by the Chinese state.

Dahua, which makes high-tech CCTV cameras, was one of the companies named in a report last week warning of the risks of British police forces using Chinese surveillance technology.

China has been accused of committing crimes against humanity in its treatment of the Uighur people in the north-western region of Xinjiang.

Ethical and security concerns have been raised over reports that Dahua has developed facial recognition software that can detect ethnicity and alert police to the presence of Uighur Muslims.

Dahua has more than ten UK-based institutional investors. Fidelity International has the largest stake with 22 million shares, followed by BlackRock Advisors UK with almost 3 million, according to Refinitiv data. HSBC, Aviva, Abrdn and L&G also hold stakes, albeit much smaller.

Tory MP Bob Seely, a member of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, said: ‘All these companies investing in these Chinese firms that do unethical things will come to regret it as it will damage their reputation. Frankly, to be investing in a company that ethnically monitors people is a pretty ugly business to be in. It’s just not right. I am sure there are easier and better ways to turn a profit.’

The UK’s surveillance tsar Professor Fraser Sampson revealed last week that Chinese-made camera systems – including those made by Dahua – were being used throughout Britain.

Prof Sampson warned that people should worry more about Chinese CCTV cameras than spy balloons high in the sky. His audit was conducted by the Office of the Biometrics and Surveillance Camera Commissioner.

Dahua has been blacklisted by the United States government since 2019 for allegedly supporting a state-backed campaign of ‘repression, mass arbitrary detention and high-technology surveillance against Uighurs’.

The company, which has been listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange since 2008, is one of the world’s largest makers of surveillance equipment.