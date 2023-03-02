Resurgence of a political crisis in Sri Lanka

By Y P Prakash

Sri Lanka is a nation that has been plagued by political instability in recent years. The country has faced several political and economic crises, and there are concerns that it may plunge back into turmoil in early 2023. The postponement of the local government elections scheduled for early 2023 has raised alarm bells, and people are airing their grievances against the government over tax policies, rising electricity prices, and delayed elections. The opposition is leading the protest this time around, which is a departure from the spontaneous 2022 protests. The possibility of a government collapse because of renewed protests is a real concern, and it could lead to a recurrence of the political crisis that Sri Lanka faced in the recent past.

One of the primary reasons for the opposition to take to the streets is the government’s tax policies. The government has increased taxes on several items, including fuel and alcohol, to shore up its revenues. However, these measures have hit the common people hard, who are already struggling to make ends meet. The government’s decision to postpone the Local Government election has also fueled anger among the opposition and the general public.

Sri Lanka’s economy has been struggling to recover from the pandemic, and the government’s decision to postpone the elections has added to the uncertainty. The country’s debt burden has been increasing, and the government has been struggling to attract foreign investment. A renewed political crisis could further undermine investor confidence, which is critical for the country’s economic recovery.

The opposition has been quick to point out the government’s shortcomings in managing the economy. They have criticized the government for its lack of focus on economic growth, and the delay in implementing economic reforms. The opposition has also been critical of the government’s handling of the pandemic and its impact on the economy.

The possibility of a government collapse because of renewed protests is a real concern. The government is already facing a tough challenge in managing the economy, and a political crisis could further worsen the situation. The government needs to take swift action to address the concerns of the opposition and the general public to prevent the situation from spiraling out of control.

Cooperation among the political parties is essential to prevent anarchy. The government must work with the opposition to find a way forward that benefits the country as a whole. The opposition has an important role to play in this process, and they must act responsibly to avoid any destabilizing actions that could harm the country.

Political stability is essential to ensure the economic recovery program goes ahead and the country achieves sustained growth. The government needs to take decisive action to restore confidence in the economy and attract foreign investment. The country’s economic recovery is closely tied to its political stability, and any disruption in the political system could have serious consequences for the economy.

The government must also work to address the concerns of the general public. The postponement of the Local Government election has sparked anger among the people, and the government must find a way to address their grievances. The government must also take steps to mitigate the impact of its tax policies on the common people.

In conclusion, Sri Lanka is facing a critical period, and the government must act decisively to address the concerns of the opposition and the general public. The postponement of the Local Government election has raised concerns about the stability of the government and the possibility of renewed protests. The opposition is spearheading the protests this time, and the government must work with them to find a way forward that benefits the country as a whole. The government must also take decisive action to restore confidence in the economy and attract foreign investment. Political stability is critical to ensure the economic recovery program goes ahead and the country achieves sustained growth and to this end conducting the Local Government elections as soon as possible could go along way in maintaining social and political stability as it would allow the masses to express the right to franchise and decide on who they want to lead in the first tier of government.