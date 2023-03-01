US lawmakers slam moves to postpone polls in Sri Lanka

US lawmakers have slammed moves to postpone the local council elections in Sri Lanka.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee said that any effort to take away the voice of the people of Sri Lanka is undemocratic.

“Any effort to take away the voice of the people of Sri Lanka is undeniably undemocratic & a direct violation of Sri Lankans’ rights. I urge the Government of Sri Lanka to hold free & fair local elections without further delays,” Chairman of the committee Senator Bob Menendez said.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee was responding to reports that Sri Lanka will not hold the local council elections as scheduled.

The Election Commission has already postponed the Local Government (LG) elections which was scheduled to be held on 9th March.

The Commission had said the new date will be announced on 3rd March.

The Election Commission had recently informed the Supreme Court that it is finding it increasingly difficult to hold the Local Government elections on 09 March.

In a motion filed before the Supreme Court (SC), the Election Commission has said that the failure by the Treasury to release adequate funds has made it difficult to hold the elections as scheduled. (Colombo Gazette)