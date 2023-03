Turkey has shifted its operations of accepting visa applications in Sri Lanka to an authorized agent.

The Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye said that starting from March 2, 2023, all visa applications will be received through “Türkiye Visa Application Centre”, managed by REIRED International (Private) Limited.

The Embassy said that REIRED is the only authorized agent in Sri Lanka to receive visa applications on behalf of the Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Colombo. (Colombo Gazette)