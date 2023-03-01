Sajith to enforce death sentence on terrorists

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa says he will enforce the death penalty on terrorists, if he comes to power.

Premadasa said that no matter what some people may say, he will implement the death penalty on terrorists.

The leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya said that some will feel that his views goes against liberal thinking.

However, he said that the drugs trade is spreading fast in Sri Lanka and he is prepared to destroy it if he comes to power.

He also said that a Government led by him will seek international assistance, including that of the FBI and Scotland Yard, to investigate the Easter Sunday attacks.

Premadasa said that the accused will be taken before court. (Colombo Gazette)