The price of kerosene has been reduced, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) said.

CEYPETCO said it has reduced the price of kerosene by Rs. 50 a litre.

Accordingly, a litre of kerosene which was earlier sold at Rs. 355 will now be sold at Rs. 305.

CEYPETCO said that the price of Petrol 92 Octane, Petrol 95 Octane EURO 4, Clear Diesel and Super Diesel 4 Star Euro4 will remain unchanged. (Colombo Gazette)