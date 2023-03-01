President wants data bank on unused Government land

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has highlighted the importance of promptly identifying unused Government-owned land and creating a data bank with the relevant information.

The President’s Media Division said the move reflects the Government’s commitment to promoting investment and efficient use of land in Sri Lanka by leveraging appropriate policies, frameworks, and technologies.

The President has also given instructions to digitize investment information to make it easily and quickly accessible to interested parties. The purpose of this move is to encourage and promote investment opportunities in Sri Lanka, allowing investors to identify new investment prospects with ease.

In addition to this, the President has also pointed out the need for revising the Agricultural Development Act and Paddy Land Act to meet the current requirements. This is expected to facilitate and promote investment opportunities in the agricultural sector, which is a vital contributor to Sri Lanka’s economy.

Overall, these measures indicate the Government’s commitment to promoting investment and economic growth in Sri Lanka by ensuring that the necessary infrastructure and legislative frameworks are in place to attract and support local and foreign investors, the President’s Media Division said.

During a discussion held at the President’s Office this afternoon (01), President Ranil Wickremesinghe instructed the relevant officials to digitize investment information to facilitate easy access for interested parties. The purpose of this discussion was to review the progress of implementing the 2023 budget proposals for investment promotion and the efficient use of land.

The President emphasized the need to revise the Agricultural Development Act and Paddy Land Act to meet the present requirements, as this would promote investment opportunities in the agricultural sector, which is a significant contributor to Sri Lanka’s economy.

Furthermore, the President highlighted the importance of promptly identifying unused government-owned land by each government institution and department, and creating a data bank with the relevant information. This would enable better management and utilization of such land resources.

During a discussion held at the President’s Office today, President Ranil Wickremesinghe emphasized the timely amendment of the Agricultural Development Act and the Paddy Land Act to enable the replanting of cultivable paddy lands and the cultivation of other crops on non-paddy lands. The discussion aimed to review the progress of implementing the 2023 budget proposals for investment promotion and efficient land use.

The meeting was attended by several key officials, including Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Mahinda Siriwardena, Senior Advisor to the President on Economic Affairs Dr. R.H.S. Samaratunga, and Ms. Chandani Wijewardene, Senior Additional Secretary to the President for Strategic Affairs. Heads of line agencies were also present to discuss the progress of implementing the budget proposals and to provide insights into the challenges faced in promoting investment and efficient land use. (Colombo Gazette)