Parliament to debate postponement of polls on 9th, 10th March

Parliament has decided to debate the postponement of the Local Government elections on 9th, and 10th March.

The Committee on Parliamentary Business which met today decided that Parliament will convene from 07 to 10 March.

The committee decided that an adjournment debate on the postponement of the 2023 Local Government (LG) election will be held on 09 and 10 March, as proposed by the opposition.

The Election Commission had decided to postpone the Local Government elections which was scheduled to be held on 9th March.

The Commission had said the new date will be announced on 3rd March.

The Election Commission had recently informed the Supreme Court that it is finding it increasingly difficult to hold the Local Government elections on 09 March.

In a motion filed before the Supreme Court (SC), the Election Commission has said that the failure by the Treasury to release adequate funds has made it difficult to hold the elections as scheduled. (Colombo Gazette)