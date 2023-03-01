Maithripala’s appeal against Easter Sunday case rejected

An appeal by former President Maithripala Sirisena on the Easter Sunday cases filed against him before the Colombo District Court, has been rejected.

The Western Provincial Civil Appeals High Court dismissed the appeal with costs.

Over 100 cases were filed against Sirisena before the Colombo District Court over his failure to prevent the Easter Sunday attacks.

Meanwhile, the Colombo District Court had ordered to release President Ranil Wickremesinghe from the 108 vases filed against him by the relatives of the victims of the Easter Sunday attacks.

Wickremesinghe was released as he has immunity as the President of the country. (Colombo Gazette)